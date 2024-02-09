Harry is surprised to show up in Las Vegas

British royal family
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in Las Vegas
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the “NFL Honors” in Las Vegas. He presented an award – shortly after meeting King Charles in Great Britain.
Prince Harry (39) appeared in Las Vegas after a trip to Great Britain. According to US media reports, this caused surprised faces. According to an “Entertainment Tonight” report, among othersThe Duke of Sussex was a guest at this year's NFL Honors Gala.
There he presented the “Walter Payton Man of the Year Award” to Cameron Heyward (34) of the Pittsburgh Steelers. said while presenting the prize
He later honored Hayward with an award. The NFL star was celebrated for his community commitment. As part of the award, he received $250,000 to be donated to a charity of his choice. Prince Harry, 34, was delighted to receive the award. “Man, Prince Harry! I'm in shock. It's Prince Harry!” Hayward shouted as he took the stage. Harry couldn't help but smile.
Prince Harry was only in London for a short time
Just before his appearance at the gala, Prince Harry was in his British homeland. Earlier this week she arrived in London to pay tribute to her father, King Charles III. (75) To visit. The Duke of Sussex had to fly more than ten hours to see the monarch after his cancer diagnosis. However, instead of open arms, he seemed to have received a cold shoulder.
However, the British media reportedHarry and Charles' meeting lasted only half an hour to a maximum of 45 minutes. Shortly after, the royal couple said goodbye to the country estate at Sandringham – Prince Harry traveled back to America. (Hub/Spot)
