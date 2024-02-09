Canada posted more than double-than-expected job growth in January; Unemployment rate falls for first time since December 2022 – February 9, 2024 at 2:50 pm

PSC Insurance Group Limited is a diversified insurance services company based in Australia. The company primarily operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and New Zealand. It operates in four divisions: Sales, Agency, UK (International) and Group. The company's distribution arm includes PSC Network Insurance Partners, Life Insurance Brokers and PSC Workers Compensation Services, which provide insurance brokerage services. The Agency division offers underwriting agencies including Chase Underwriting, Breeze Underwriting, Chase Travel and Medisure Indemnity Australia. The United Kingdom (International) segment includes Paragon International Insurance Brokers, Paragon Bermuda, Carroll's, Breeze Underwriting (UK), Chase Underwriting (UK), PSC UK Insurance Brokers, PSC Europe and Hong Kong operations. The group segment of the company includes consolidated income and investments from non-operating assets and all net expenses of the group not covered by operating segments.