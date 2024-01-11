Britain has suffered heavy economic losses as a result of its exit from the European Union. So far he has Brexit London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that economic output has fallen by six percent. This corresponds to an annual amount of 140 billion pounds (about 163 billion euros). “It is now clear that Brexit is not working,” Khan said.

London Meyer commissioned the study from consulting firm Cambridge Econometrics. By 2035, the minus is expected to increase to ten percent. According to Khan, “the hard version of Brexit we got” is dragging down the British economy and driving up the cost of living. According to calculations, employment levels will also fall by 2035 as a result of Brexit. Investments should be less than one-third.

This article will be updated regularly.