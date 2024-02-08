Canada Star is trying to make a comeback

Canadian ski jumper Abigail Streit was condemned to watch the Ski Jumping World Cup in Willingen, of all places. In his column for sport.de, he explains what's bothering him and how he's currently training to get back to the World Cup soon.

Jumping the world's biggest ski jump in Willingen, this should be another milestone for me in the fight for places in the overall World Cup rankings. I was looking forward to a jumping festival in front of an enthusiastic Sauerland audience, especially for the ski jump, which would have been good preparation for the upcoming ski flying in Vikersund as part of the Raw Air Tour.

But things turned out differently and the Canadian team came without me.

A slight twitch in both jaws led me to a standard check-up in the medical field; As a diagnosis hung over me like a “little” sword of Damocles, the tests quickly expanded: stress fracture in the jaws. Nothing more than an obvious inflammation of the conus membrane in both shins caused by long jumps and standing. Yes, there is a lot of stress on your bones when you jump at 90 km/h and telemark after the long jump.

The sword then visits down for a short moment – yes, the diagnostic assumption is correct.

Then it became hectic and all the scenarios were discussed with the coaches and doctors. The training program can be continued unabated, except for jumping. That's good, it keeps your fitness a base from which to jump.

A short rest phase with a corresponding break in Rasnov and Hinzenbach was inevitable and the goal definition was soon found: to participate in the extensive Raw Air Tour in Norway and Sweden with a tough competition program at the end of the season.

So I'm now in Slovenia, the base of Ski Jumping Team Canada in Europe, and I'm sprinting under normal season conditions every day. Strength training and running, including short jumping simulations, can be carried out as usual, but jumping should be avoided to loosen the periosteum and reduce inflammation.

These mechanisms are also supported on the nutritional side; I take products that reduce skin inflammation, and I believe in magnetic bandages that ensure metabolic acceleration in the shins – business as usual for a ski jumper at the World Cup.

The situation isn't timely considering how consistently I've been jumping in recent tournaments, but you have to play with the cards you're dealt. The diagnosis does not mean the end of the season, but I am happy that I can fight for important World Cup points in Scandinavia.

Congratulations

Abigail Straight