Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Canmore: Katharina Hennig to step up ahead of races in Canada – Algae Sports

A lot goes wrong for German cross-country skiers on their way to the World Cup in Canada. Now the athletes have to improve.

02/08/2024 | As of: 12:23 PM

A trip to Canmore, Canada, did not go according to plan for the German cross-country skiers. “We arrived safely, but some of the athletes were missing their luggage, including mine. We are currently improving the training and we hope it will happen as soon as possible,” says top runner Katarina Hennig.

With Katharina Hennig: The Cross-Country Skiing World Cup visits Canmore

The first day in the Rocky Mountains, Sonthof was a native so he couldn't practice cross-country skiing. “I explored the area while jogging,” Hennig said of the new World Cup venue, “a beautiful location in the middle of the mountains, a scenic highlight.” Now the luggage has arrived. “My focus is definitely on the distance races, especially the elite discipline. I'll be sitting outside skating sprints here in Canmore. In classic racing, the goal is clear: give it your all and attack completely.

The Cross-Country Skiing World Cup is on hold for two weeks in North America

For the world's best cross-country skiers, Canmore is the start of a two-week North American tour. After four races in Canada (Friday to Tuesday), racing continues to the United States in Minneapolis, where there are two World Cup races each for the women and men. Besides Hennig, there are five other Allgau players: Laura Kimmler, Koletta Rytschek (both SC Obersdorf), Lena Keck (DSV Buchenberg) as well as Friedrich Möch (WSV Isny) and Florian Knotts (Obersdorf).

The great runner Mock says: “The tracks are very nice and hard. Unfortunately there is not much snow. It is a bit sugary, otherwise the tracks are prepared only with artificial snow. The conditions are relatively hard and not fast at the moment. I like here “Of course, having good races again, Prove my consistency. Top ten is my goal. My main races are the two individual skating races and the classic mass start.”

