Prince Harry returns to America after a short trip to Great Britain – NEWSLETTER VOL

24 hours after arriving in Britain, Prince Harry is already returning to California without meeting Prince William or Kate Middleton.

Her quick arrival followed the shocking cancer diagnosis of her father, King Charles III.



Charles informed Harry that he had cancer, and his son flew to the United Kingdom shortly after the news was announced.

A lightning visit to King Charles III

After King Charles III faced a shocking cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry rushed from California to London to visit his father. The Duke of Sussex, who only arrived yesterday, was spotted back at Heathrow Airport this afternoon, 24 hours after his arrival.

Brief meeting at Clarence House

Harry's stay in London was marked by a brief, 45-minute meeting with his father at Clarence House before King Charles and Camilla headed to Buckingham Palace. From there we returned to Sandringham by helicopter. During his stay, Harry reportedly did not meet his brother Prince William or his wife Kate, who is recovering from surgery.



King Charles III's estranged son Prince Harry reportedly arrived in London on Tuesday after his father was diagnosed with cancer, which doctors “diagnosed early.”

No family reunification

Despite hopes of a reconciliation, the brothers did not reunite during Harry's visit. Prince William is currently focusing on caring for his wife Kate. The Prince of Wales resumed his public duties today, including an investiture at Windsor Castle and an evening performance for the London Air Ambulance Service.

Back to California

After a short stay in London, Prince Harry returns to his family in Montecito. He plans to visit Meghan next week in Canada. Although the brothers lost their chance to meet, Mark Dyer, a mutual friend of the princes, was able to act as a mediator between the siblings.

State responsibilities despite diagnosis