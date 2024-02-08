Prince Harry returns to America after a short trip to Great Britain – NEWSLETTER VOL

24 hours after arriving in Britain, Prince Harry is already returning to California without meeting Prince William or Kate Middleton.
Her quick arrival followed the shocking cancer diagnosis of her father, King Charles III.
A lightning visit to King Charles III
After King Charles III faced a shocking cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry rushed from California to London to visit his father. The Duke of Sussex, who only arrived yesterday, was spotted back at Heathrow Airport this afternoon, 24 hours after his arrival.
Brief meeting at Clarence House
Harry's stay in London was marked by a brief, 45-minute meeting with his father at Clarence House before King Charles and Camilla headed to Buckingham Palace. From there we returned to Sandringham by helicopter. During his stay, Harry reportedly did not meet his brother Prince William or his wife Kate, who is recovering from surgery.
No family reunification
Despite hopes of a reconciliation, the brothers did not reunite during Harry's visit. Prince William is currently focusing on caring for his wife Kate. The Prince of Wales resumed his public duties today, including an investiture at Windsor Castle and an evening performance for the London Air Ambulance Service.
Back to California
After a short stay in London, Prince Harry returns to his family in Montecito. He plans to visit Meghan next week in Canada. Although the brothers lost their chance to meet, Mark Dyer, a mutual friend of the princes, was able to act as a mediator between the siblings.
State responsibilities despite diagnosis
As King Charles begins treatment for cancer, royal life continues with his duties. Princess Anne continues her royal engagements and Prince William returns to official engagements, signaling the royal family's resilience despite challenges.
