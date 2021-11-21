Alpine skiing: Things are not going as expected for the Swiss in Canada

1/6 At the Panorama ski resort in Canada, snow cannons are also running at full speed while the Swiss train.

Marcel W. Perrin (text) and Sven Thomann (photos)

Preparation for the Run and Super G at Lake Louise will not go according to the plan of the Swiss Speed ​​Skating Team. With so little snow on the slope required for training in Panorama (B.C) until a few days ago, four-time World Cup winner Pete Fuse and his teammates had to train on a rather soft surface in unpopular Nakiska. Ski resort. On the track where Frenchman David Poisson crashed into a tree four years ago due to poor safety precautions and died. That’s why the ski buddies reacted with relief when they finally got the green light for a few units at Panorama on Friday.

Bad vision despite the sun’s rays

Anticipation turns to rage on Saturday morning! The slope is in terrible condition. But because the snow cannons run at full speed, visibility is poor despite the sun’s rays, especially on the last section of the road. So Nils Hintermann of Zurich has to stop one of his rounds. But he copes well with this difficult work: “Our coaches did our best so that we could get a lot out of these difficult conditions. I am very grateful for that. “

Hintermann has been hacked

However, the winner of the Lauberhorn Kombi 2017 really gets angry when he is contacted on his social network. A hacker has paralyzed the Instagram profile of the 26-year-old. “Most likely, you fell due to the so-called phishing email. Anyway, on the Wednesday afternoon before the fitness training, I actually discovered comments on my page under my name that I hadn’t made before. And after the condé session, I can no longer access my account.”

The most rude action of the anonymous hacker: “He posted a series of photos of himself on my site, a cheeky match.” Hintermann now hopes to be able to track down the culprit with the help of a German commercial law firm.