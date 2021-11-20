Azerbaijan and the United States discuss tourism relations – AZERTAG

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

In an online meeting between the Azerbaijan Tourism Office and its partners in the United States, the relations between the two countries in the field of tourism and prospects for future development were discussed.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the possibilities of expanding relations with Azerbaijan in the tourism sector, organizing B2B (Business to Business) meetings for travel companies from Oklahoma and Azerbaijan, as well as various aspects of developing relations in the tourism sector. and implementing new projects.

It was also emphasized that vacationers from the United States are particularly interested in mud volcanoes, agricultural tours, historical monuments, monuments in the capital and regions, hiking tours, Jewish heritage, international sporting events and business conferences in Azerbaijan.

The focus of the discussions was the organization of online meetings between Azerbaijan and the USA in 2022 as well as webinars on various tourism topics and coordination between partners via the online training platform “Azerbaijan 101”.