sOlin justified the isolation of its border with Belarus with the “defense of Europe.” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned In a YouTube video in English am Sonntag: “Europe, our common home, is in peril.” The “dictators” of Belarus and Russia wanted to destabilize Europe through an artificial immigration crisis and a rise in natural gas prices – “for the first time since 1989”. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to Estonia on Sunday that the European Union was facing “amplified and simultaneous crises” and also referred to the mobilization of Russian forces near Ukraine.

Most of the migrants who wanted to enter the European Union via Minsk are still in Belarus. And he talked about “a horrific video of Belarusian soldiers briefing Iraqi citizens and asking them to attack Polish border guards with knives.” The video of the independent Belarusian mediator Nexta_TV was also shown in many Polish media.

“100 very aggressive aliens”

“Estonia’s security begins today at the borders of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland,” said Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. On Saturday, Polish border guards reported a group of “100 very aggressive foreigners trying to force their way into Poland”.

Warsaw received pledges from Great Britain and Estonia to send troops. According to Defense Minister Kalle Lannett, Estonia will send nearly a hundred troops to support Poland later this week at Warsaw’s request. Estonian reinforcement consists of military police, reconnaissance and video teams with drones and engineers.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that he will send about 150 soldiers to the Polish border “in the coming days or weeks”. He does not want to give details until he informs parliament, but he told the BBC during his visit to Poland that they were “royal engineers”. They are trained to build fences, roads and other infrastructure. You can help not only the Poles, but also the Baltic states “help secure the borders.”

The British government fears that some migrants will find their way to France in order to cross into England. Recently, the number of immigrants coming through the canal has risen sharply. Wallace also visited British soldiers stationed in Poland as part of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence mission. London mainly shares the Polish view of threats from the East.

Last week, Secretary of State Liz Truss called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end “the shameless migrant crisis” at the Polish border. The Kremlin has a “clear responsibility”. The government in London also wants to protect Ukraine more from threats from Moscow. She will deliver military equipment to Kiev and, according to information from the Zairean Armed Forces, is considering sending soldiers.