Greensill Capital files for bankruptcy in the UK

Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, London Heavily troubled Greensel Capital financial group filed for bankruptcy in Great Britain on Monday. Greensel’s lawyers said, according to the Financial Times, in court that the company was “in serious financial difficulty”.

Last week, the supply chain financier already sought bankruptcy protection in Australia. The German banking supervision authority Bafin has also stopped all deposits and withdrawals at the German branch of Bremer Greensill Bank.

Bankruptcy should clear the way for the sale of parts of the business to the financial investor Apollo. Conversations continue. Greensill Holding is registered in Australia and Greensill Capital is headquartered in London. Fintech has more than a thousand employees worldwide.