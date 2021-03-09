There was such a thing in Great Britain more than 1000 years ago Property. The property is one Form of government. If the country is a monarchy, that means it is Queen or king Standing in his head. In the UK it has been since then 68 years old Queen Elizabeth (Read: Ilysapf). You cannot become king or queen unless you are born into a royal family. In the Middle Ages, kings ruled a country. It is different today. Britain today is governed by politicians elected by the people, as in Austria. Queen Elizabeth is allowed to have an opinion only if new laws are enacted: the law is only enforced if the Queen consents to it. However, their main task is to receive politicians from other countries or award medals. When a state is a monarchy, but is still ruled by politicians, this is called Parliamentary monarchy. Britain, for example, has been a parliamentary monarchy for more than 100 years.

There are six other countries in Europe that have a monarchy, and they are Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The property is not popular with everyone. In the UK, some want it to be canceled. These monarchy opponents, for example, say the royal family costs a lot of money and is no longer modern.

Good to know: Also Austria Once upon a time it was a royal. Until 1918, the country was ruled by kings, emperors, or empresses. World War I ended in 1918, after which Austria became a republic, meaning a state headed by neither a king nor an emperor, but a politician. The last emperor had to leave the country in 1922. He did not want to give up his imperial title, so he was never allowed to return to Austria.