Great Britain wants to facilitate the movement of passengers to Germany

British Trade Secretary Greg Hands wants to ease passenger traffic between Great Britain and Germany. “Great Britain’s relations with the world are shaped by national interests,” he told the Rheinische Post (Thursday edition). “It is in our interest that people from Germany can move around the UK as freely as possible.”

Flags of Germany and Great Britain, via DTS News Agency

A new immigration law is also being drafted in this direction. There is a great willingness to allow people from the European Union – especially from Germany – to work and live in Great Britain under the new conditions. “But it’s Britain that sets the rules,” Hands added. The British member of the government said no when asked if Brexit would disrupt existing relations. “Brexit has not harmed the good relations between the two countries. We are currently working on a new trade strategy and are thinking about the 75th anniversary of the birth of North Rhine-Westphalia,” said Hands, a British Conservative party member and representative for London this week. How to remove obstacles – for the benefit of both sides.” And hands watched the results of the September general election without worry. I know Prime Minister Laschet personally well, and Federal Chancellor Laschet is sure to revive the exchange. But the other candidates, Olaf Scholz and Annalena Barbock, also appreciate the close partnership between us “.