Education Minister Betsy DeVos resigns over the attack

W.The second member of his cabinet resigned after President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol. Education Minister Betsy DeVos She announced in her letter to Trump distributed by “The New York Times”.She will quit on Friday. In light of the violent protests on Wednesday, DeVos wrote: “There is nothing wrong with your speech influencing the situation, and this is the turning point for me.” Many Democrats, but also many Republicans, accuse Trump of instigating the attack. DeVos has been a member of the Trump government since February 2017.

Shortly before that, Transportation Minister Eileen Chau announced Thursday that she would resign Monday. A message she posted to co-workers stated: “Yesterday our country went through a totally avoidable traumatic event when the President’s supporters stormed the Capitol after a rally he was speaking in. As I am sure many of you, I was so worried about the ways I couldn’t put it aside.” Chow She is the wife of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

After the storm hit the Capitol, former Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney resigned as Northern Ireland representative in protest. On Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and former White House spokeswoman Stephanie Gresham resigned with immediate effect. Gresham did not mention the reasons for her unexpected move.