Helping refugees in the UK – what about gay people*?

Rainbow Immigration and Stonewall wrote a letter to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. In it, they appealed to the government to evacuate LGBT Afghans and resettle them in the UK. The LGBTI* in Afghanistan are ‘very afraid’. Because they believe they are among the “first targets of the new regime”.

‘Needs meaningful support’

“LGBT Afghans need our help,” the letter read aloud. Pink News. “But they won’t benefit from the government’s evacuation program if they don’t receive targeted support.” It is essential that UNHCR works with LGBTI organizations* so that asylum seekers can be filtered appropriately – because LGBTI refugees* are not willing to disclose their sexual orientation or gender identity so easily.

Petition for LGBT Afghans

At the same time, David Connor called someone petition In Life “to create a safe path for all LGBT *Afghans* to move to the UK”. LGBTI people* should be recognized as a priority group alongside women and people from religious minorities: “If we […] We truly believe in human rights, we must help LGBT people escape a system that is likely to kill or severely harm them.” The petition must have at least 100,000 signatures to be debated in Parliament.