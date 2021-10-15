Great Britain eases requirements for foreign truck drivers

WLIn order to find a solution to delivery problems, Great Britain is relaxing the requirements for foreign truck drivers. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the regulations for Sky News on Friday that will go into effect before the end of the year and thus cool off the Christmas business. This will allow drivers to make more deliveries per stay in the future.

Currently, truck drivers in the EU are only allowed two trucks and deliver within seven days of arriving in the UK. In the future, an unlimited number of flights should be possible within two weeks. There will be “thousands of additional truck drivers on the road,” Shapps said.

The UK is currently experiencing a severe shortage of truck drivers, which is leading to logistical and delivery problems across the country. Many foreign skilled workers left the country after Brexit or stopped returning as seasonal workers. Shapps dismissed concerns about problems in the Christmas business. The UK economy is growing fast and people are ‘getting their things for Christmas’.

The shortage of skilled labor in the UK spans a number of sectors. Among other things, farmers there without seasonal workers for Christmas work – before Brexit, the sector was often dependent on workers from other EU countries.

The government announced Thursday that it will issue 800 short-term visas to foreign butchers. Previously, there were warnings that the lack of labor could lead to the killing of 150,000 pigs without meat entering the food chain.