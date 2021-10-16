Canada and the Book Fair: Reading at Idsteiner Gerberhaus

IDSTEIN – (red). Catherine Mavrikais is one of Canada’s most important contemporary authors. The Great Wide North is this year’s guest country at the Frankfurt Book Fair. On Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m., the author will read from her current novel “The Sky Over Bay City” at Gerberhaus in Idstein. The occasion of the visit is a series of events organized by Idsteiner Hexenbuchladen “Guest Country for the Book Fair as Guests of Idstein”, where authors from the host countries present their work in Idstein for many years. Mavericks’ novel is about the homeland and how French immigrants Dennis, Babette and Amy managed to reassure themselves of their new home in North America, yet they did not deny the family history.

The event will be translated into German

The event will be translated by the German translator of the novel, Patrizia Klopo-Sichke. The evening will be moderated by Christian Rosicka, publishing director of the German separatist publishing house. Entry costs ten euros. Tickets are available at the Witches’ Library under the phone number 06126-64 37 or by e-mail to [email protected] The event takes place in accordance with the terms of the 2G rules, and proof of whether he has been vaccinated or recovered must be provided accordingly.