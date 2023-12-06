The British government continues to plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda – despite human rights concerns. Now migration policy affects another group.
The British government is currently making serious efforts to reduce immigration to Rwanda by maintaining a policy of deportation. On Tuesday, British Home Secretary James Wisely signed an international agreement with the government in Kigali, intended to replace an earlier memorandum of understanding. Darrin assures Rwanda, refugees transferred from Great Britain should not be deported to their home countries or to countries where “their life or liberty” would be in danger. An independent body should monitor this – and ensure that asylum procedures are carried out in accordance with the Convention and that asylum seekers are treated and supported accordingly. An appeals process should guarantee that rejected cases can be reconsidered.
