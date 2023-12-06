Giant panda pair from Britain returns to China – Xinhua

Chinese giant panda Tian Tian enjoys his popsicle at Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland on August 11, 2016. (Xinhua/Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS)/Katie Paton)

Chengdu, Dec. 5 Giant pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian, ​​who have been staying in Britain, arrived in southwest China’s Sichuan province on Tuesday morning.

The pair landed at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at 6:50 a.m. local time and were then taken to the Bifengxia Giant Panda Breeding Center in Yan for a month’s quarantine.

Yang Guang and Tian Tian, ​​which translates to “sunshine” and “sweet”, arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in December 2011 on a ten-year loan, which was later extended for a further two years. As the only pandas in the UK, they attracted widespread attention and attracted record numbers of visitors to the zoo.

They did not give birth to any children during their stay in Britain. Many attempts were made to get Tian Tian pregnant, but none of them succeeded.

Before their departure, training sessions took place at Edinburgh Zoo. The zoo also prepared fresh bamboo to feed the pandas during the flight.

According to China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA), Chinese pandas living in 23 facilities in 19 countries are generally in good health, and international cooperation in this area has paid off.

(According to Xinhua News Agency)