Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro: Important Tensor G3 specs leaked, should beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but not Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

opinion poll Take the 2023 Service Satisfaction Survey: We Want Your Experience!

Join here

Samsung has, as always since the Pixel 6, played a big role in Google’s upcoming camera flagship, which is expected in October and may already be teased at Google I/O developer conference on May 10, 2023. The rumor has been confirmed. That the Tensor G3 chip in it is close to the Exynos 2300 not used in the Galaxy S23 was recently reported by a very active leaker with a Twitter Tech_Reve handle, But delivers In detail, the information on its specifications differs slightly from the previous leak.

Accordingly, the extraordinary configuration of the 9-core 1-4-4 cluster with two Cortex X3 performance cores maxing at 3.3GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores maxing out at 2.6GHz and the mandatory four-core Cortex-A510 remaining 2.2GHz into clusters. 2.3 GHz. The Mali G715 graphic with 8 computational units will be used as the GPU. Compared to the Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 (here Available on Amazon), Pixel 7 Pro and soon the new Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, that would of course be a big upgrade, once again being manufactured in Samsung factories in the 4nm process (4LPP).

Of course, this is also the biggest risk to the performance and efficiency of the Tensor G3, but with regard to the Exynos 2400, which is now also confirmed for the Galaxy S24, insiders recently commented rather positively on the degree of maturity of Samsung’s foundry. With the Tensor G3, Google will have a worthy competitor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 up its sleeve, which, however, will already give up compatibility with 32-bit applications, thus giving a sneak peek at the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is likely to continue to be available this year. It starts before last year. The Tensor G3 shouldn’t stand a chance against the supposed power of Qualcomm’s next chip, so the Pixel 8 will likely still perform well for 2023 despite a late start in the fall.