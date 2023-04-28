Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is available now for PS4 and Switch

Square Enix releases the popular FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster series, previously only available on Steam and mobile, and now digitally for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This remaster series includes FINAL FANTASY I through FINAL FANTASY VI and combines the magic of the originals with game improvement updates while staying true to the retro design of the masterpieces.

In the FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster series, players can expect special features for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions, including the ability to switch between remastered and original game soundtracks. There is also a font selection in the game that lets you choose between the standard font and a pixel-based variant. Additional boosting features are also available, such as turning off random encounters and adjusting the experience multiplier (0 to 4).

The entire FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster series is now available digitally, individually or as a complete collection at FINAL FANTASY I-VI BUNDLE on the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop. Anyone who purchases the games individually by May 25, 2023 will receive either two wallpaper sheets on Nintendo Switch or one theme and avatars on PS4 for each game purchased. Those who purchase the full bundle in FINAL FANTASY I-VI BUNDLE by May 25th will receive either all twelve wallpapers for Nintendo Switch or all themes and avatars included in the individual titles for PS4 (six themes and six avatars in total).

The FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle is also available on Steam, the App Store, Google Play and the Amazon App Store as part of the FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster series.

For more information about each game in the FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster series, visit the official website: https://ffpixelremaster.com/