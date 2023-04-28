Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Koei Tecmo announces an important milestone for sales and many players

Even Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which only released in March, wasn’t necessarily off to a smooth start, but the title on Steam was still a hit. Koei Tecmo is now announcing new sales.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja should be happy with the start of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, at least commercially, though that may not necessarily apply to the PC version’s bumpy start and unsatisfactory state. However, it made for the most successful launch on Steam for a Team Ninja title right from the start – and that can now be backed up by new numbers.

It was announced today that more than 1 million copies of the action role-playing game have been sold worldwide. These are the total worldwide digital and physical sales of Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam and Windows).

The branding is quite impressive when you consider that many gamers also jumped over with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, i.e. they got access to the full version as part of a subscription at launch without having to purchase it separately. If you include these players, then according to official numbers, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty now has over 3.8 million players.

Set in the late Han Dynasty, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty depicts a version of the Three Kingdoms ravaged by chaos and destruction. With an imperial dynasty on the brink of collapse, it falls to an unknown militiaman to emerge victorious from these ruthless battles. In the turmoil of the Three Kingdoms, you will not only encounter countless demons, but also some of the most powerful and fearsome warriors in history, such as Liu Bei, Cao Cao, and Sun Jian.

After initial PC problems and negative reviews, the makers have since pushed updates and made improvements. In the coming months, there will be a number of DLC packs as well as free updates. The movie “The Battle of Zhongyuan” is expected to be released in June, and two more films are scheduled for release later this year.