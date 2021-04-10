Google confirms its plans to add another app to the hacking block

Google works tirelessly to get all of its projects to Almarai, except for the most successful ones – that’s it One of our least favorite things about the company. Only a week has passed Upcoming removal of its wifi app It was scheduled for June and Google is already back to get more information. This time, the search giant is setting its sights on Google Shopping as the company plans to close its dedicated mobile app in the next few weeks.

The messages of impending shutdown first appeared after a new icon was found in the latest version of the app XDA developer. Several new error messages have been implemented in the latest Google Shopping update that redirects users to “shopping online” as soon as the sunset begins. While the custom mobile shopping experience still works, the company is so far Confirmed to 9to5Google The app is due to close in June.

RIP mobile app from Google Shopping. Google prepares for sunset. New part in version 59 of the Android app. Trumps Include a Tweet pic.twitter.com/Q3RpujZr3K – Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) 8. April 2021

Not all news is bad for Google Shopping. Users can still go to Find the next impulse to buyBecause all functions are still the same. Since the app has only succeeded in getting 1 million installs on the Play Store during its lifetime – which is far from most of Google’s usual download criteria – it may be time to move on to improve the focus on a mobile website instead of moving forward with customizing maintenance software.

If you want to use the Google Shopping app before it is permanently disabled, you can find it on the Play Store or download the latest version APK Mirror.