Relaunched: Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon fans have been eagerly awaiting these new releases. The original Nintendo DS titles were among the bestselling games in the series. Can the new version build on this success?

The story of the originals remains unchanged and these new versions also provide the easily accessible convenience of modern Pokémon titles as well as exciting close-range battle sequences.

59.– nintendo Pokemon Leuchttende Pearl (Switch, multi-language) 59.– nintendo Pokemon Strahlander Diamant (Switch, Multi-Language)

If pre-ordered, games will be in the mailbox on schedule on release day 11/19/2021.

Pokemon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

The adventures take place at the Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl in the Sinnoh region, a place of natural beauty with a crater mountain at its center. You will travel to many areas in the region on your way to becoming a Pokémon League champion.

The original game has been superbly reproduced to show the plot, proportions between cities and methods of the original game in great detail. Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl fans can live unforgettable moments in well-known locations. Lots of surprises and exciting encounters await adventurers entering the Snouh region for the first time.

These new releases contain easy-to-understand and player-friendly updates from the newer Pokémon games, as well as Pokémon battles that give players the feeling of being right in the middle of it.

Experience pure nostalgia for Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl with this sparkling adventure on the Nintendo Switch.



More info about new Pokemon games

More from the world of Pokemon

As a nostalgic Pokémon fan, another trip through Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield is worth it. And if you can’t get enough of Sinnoh, you can look forward to another new game from January 2021: “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” stays true to the core gameplay of previous Pokémon games, but adds a variety of action and role-playing elements.

59.– nintendo Pokemon Legend: Arceus (Switch, multilingual)

