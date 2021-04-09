Tech

Astronomers have discovered a bridge of bright blue stars that is about to explode

April 9, 2021
Gilbert Cox

Astrophysicists have discovered a new region in the Milky Way galaxy filled with extremely hot bright blue stars that are about to explode.

Researchers were using the European Space Agency (ESA) Gaia Telescope to create the most detailed map of the star-dotted spiral arms in our galactic region so far when they discovered the area they named Cepheus spur. They report this in a new study. .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *