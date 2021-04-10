Hot Wheels Unleashed released its first action-packed teaser trailer

Milestone releases the first stunning gameplay video from the upcoming Hot Wheels Unleashed! The fast-paced arcade racing game will be released on September 30th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Additionally, Hot Wheels Unleashed will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Drifting, boosting and jumping – and that’s just the start that makes Hot Wheels unleash a creative and exciting gameplay experience, from start to finish! At Hot Wheels Unleashed Gameplay, executive producer Michelle Caletti and lead game designer Federico Cardini takes fans on a journey as they unveil more details about unique features and content.

Unveil the first six of the more than 60 vehicles that will be part of the fleet at launch. There are also Rodger Dodger, Twin Crusher, Rip Bar, Night Shift, Dragon Blaster As well ShareCruiser.

In the two-minute trailer full of pure racing fun, future drivers can take a first look at the many unpredictable challenges and numerous surprises in the garage area – for example the private parts of the circuit.

Hot wheels unleashed It provides players with the opportunity to play with cars in the same way as using real small bullets (PS). The gameplay convinces with adrenaline-fueled racing and a large selection of flashy Hot Wheels cars with different themes and rarity levels, which also provides players with numerous customization options. The amazing tracks are set up in everyday surroundings and contain special track pieces and interactive stuff ready. The revolutionary track editor is a very special feature with which players can create their own, unique and changing routes and share with the community.

Mattel and Milestone launch different versions of Hot Wheels Unleashed around the world. More information and details for pre-ordering are available www.hotwheelsunleashed.com Available. Hot Wheels friends can chat with fans via #HotWheelsUnleashed The social networking site FacebookAnd InstagramAnd Youtube And Twitter They change.



