Giro di Italia: Simon Yates wins in Turin

Simon Yates won the 14th round of the 105th Giro de Italia. The overall leader’s pink jersey went to Richard Carabas.

The 29-year-old British Yates won Saturday’s 147km from Santana to Turin, 15 seconds ahead of Australian Jay Jay Hindley and two former Giro winners Richard Carabas (Ecuador) and Vincenzo Nibali. Italy). Ravensburger was 90th behind Germany 90 seconds behind Emanuel Buchmann Yates and defended his top 10 spot.

After ascending the podium with the height difference of more than 3000 meters that Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez wore ten days ago, the 2019 overall winner Carabas was able to capture the overall jersey of the leader. Carabas now leads Hindley by seven seconds. His Bora-hansgrohe teammate Buchmann advanced to seventh overall and is 1:58 minutes behind Carapaz. “It was a very intense and difficult stage. We are absolutely delighted to have received the pink jersey. Now comes the most difficult part of Giro,” Carabas later said.

The tour of Italy continues on Sunday 2022 with the 15th leg over 177 km from the Rivaro Canaves to the mountains in Cognac. The 105th Giro will end on May 29 in Verona.

14th Level Santena / Italy – Turin / Italy (147.00 km)

1. Simon Yates (Great Britain) – Bike Exchange 3:43:44 p.m .; 2. Jay Hindley (Australia) – Bora-Hanscrohe +15s; 3. Richard Carapaz Montenegro (Ecuador) – Ineos Grenadiers; 4. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) – Astana Kazakhstan team; 5. Dominico Bozovivo (Italy) – Vandy-Cobert +28; 6. Joao Almeida (Portugal) – UAE Team Emirates +39; 7. Michael Landa Meena (Spain) – Bahrain Victorius +51; 8. Bello Bilbao (Spain) – Bahrain wins; 9. Emanuel Buchmann (Lochaw / Austria) – Bora-Hanskrohe + 1:10 min .; 10. Juan Pedro Lopez (Spain) – Trek – Segafredo + 4:25

Overall levels after stage 14:

1. Richard Carapaz Montenegro (Ecuador) – Ineos Grenadiers 58:21:28 hrs; 2. Jay Hindley (Australia) – Bora-Hanscrohe +7s; 3. Joao Almeida (Portugal) – UAE Team Emirates +30; 4. Michael Landa Meena (Spain) – Bahrain Victorius +59; 5. Dominico Posovivo (Italy) – Vandy-Cobert + 1:01 min .; 6. Bello Bilbao (Spain) – Bahrain Victorius +1: 52; 7. Emanuel Buchmann (Lochaw / Austria) – Bora-Hanskrohe + 1:58; 8. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) – Astana Kazakhstan +2: 58; 9. Juan Pedro Lopez (Spain) – Trek – Sekafredo + 4:04; 10. Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spain) – Movistar Team + 9:06