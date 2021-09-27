Germany’s first election analysis – an unforgettable election with a lot of losers

– An unforgettable choice with a lot of losers Christians and Social Democrats are face to face. Whoever comes to the top in the end will find it difficult to form a government. Dominic Eigenmann from Berlin

Schulz, Lachette and Birbock remarks after the federal election. Video: Tamedia

In the end, not many believed in Armin Laschet anymore Unfortunate campaigners from AachenWho can’t do everything right even in the voting booth. But his Christian Democratic Union, accustomed to power, arose again. It is likely that many voters, especially older ones, voted for the CDU and CSU again out of habit, and some out of fear of a left-wing coalition led by the Social Democrats.

If the Confederation is ultimately in the lead, his candidate for chancellor can still pin hopes, to form a government And to become a consultant – despite his disastrous public image. The powerful Liberal Democratic Party has long been campaigning for a Jamaican coalition under his leadership, and the Greens can hope they are willing to engage in negotiating more concessions than under Chancellor Olaf Schultz.