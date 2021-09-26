Federal Election 2021: Laschet with embarrassing breakdown at the ballot box

Armin Laschet’s election campaign was marked by mishaps. The Union Chancellor’s candidate also erred on Election Day. His mistake on the ballot paper is eagerly discussed on the Internet.
Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet folded the ballot paper when casting his vote at his polling station in Aachen so that his CDU crosses could be seen when they were thrown into the jar. This can be seen in the pictures. Sunday’s scene immediately sparked discussions online. The voting decision of Laschet’s wife, who also cast her vote shortly thereafter, can be partially recognized in the photos.
employment Twitter It is now being debated whether the Supreme Union candidate cast his vote correctly. It is not initially possible to reach the Düsseldorf Federal Election Authority or the Federal Election Authority for a statement. The CDU initially did not comment on the request.
“Zeit” journalist Bernd Ulrich takes Laschet’s gaffe at the polling station with irony:
who – which #shet His “No Day Without Faults” campaign principle is still valid on Election Day itself, and compels me to show some respect – Bernd Ulrich September 26, 2021
Laschet has ruled himself out for the position of political advisor associated with the Social Democrat Eric Flug:
I would like to draw a red line as a minimum requirement for the chancellery: You must be able to keep documents (such as a ballot paper) confidential. – Eric Fluegge (@erik_fluegge) September 26, 2021
Renewable energies expert Volker Kwashing similarly argues:
Journalist Mario Sixtus considers Lachet’s possible motives:
It’s very simple really: – either Lachet is too careless and too nervous to fold the ballot properly – he assumes he’s above all the rules – or it was an agreed-upon launch for my photographers #picture– Newspaper what’s worse? – Mario Sixtus 🇭🇰💉💉 (@sixtus) September 26, 2021
Spiegel called on journalist Jonas Schapelle to leave the church in the village:
Folks, part of the population is constantly complaining about the electoral effect and voting by mail and that everything is not going smoothly, and then one of the chancellor’s candidates does not fold the ballot paper correctly, this is not scandalous, but also really useless . – Jonas Chapel (@ by word) September 26, 2021
Of course, faux pas is also a model for memes and photo montages.
But only: Laschet does not want to be a factor in the elections, only a consultant.
#shet He folded his ballot incorrectly. The note may not be thrown out in public. The returning federal officer says: “…the electoral commission should reject the voucher. (afp, 📸: dpa) pic.twitter.com/J3WpygkzCi
– Taz (@tazgezwitscher) September 26, 2021
Talking about election workers. Here’s what a returning federal officer thinks about Laschet’s election failure:
(1/3) Due to current events: A nationally known politician elected his party as expected. It cannot be considered as influencing the electorate.
Returning Federal Officer (Wahlleiter_Bund) September 26, 2021
(3/3) If there is an error, the electoral commission distributes a new ballot paper. If the ballot paper is still in the ballot box, it cannot be counted and is valid.
Returning Federal Officer (Wahlleiter_Bund) September 26, 2021
Laschet himself has not yet commented on his recent missteps.
(cma/mk/t-online/dpa)
