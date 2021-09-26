World

The mysterious Nessie photographed by the Wildcamper with a drone

September 26, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Beach scene at Loch Ness in Scotland. The outline of the object can be seen.

    The outline looks like a dinosaur-like creature.

    Richard Mavor is an adventurer who has his own YouTube channel, where he posted the material – thus involuntarily raising speculation.

    Loch Ness, where Nessie is said to have been seen over and over again, is in the heart of Scotland.

A 54-year-old wild cart claims to have depicted Nessie, the legendary Loch Ness monster. Briton Richard Mafur accidentally took the photo while swimming on the shores of a Scottish lake.

“The last thing I want to do is file a claim with Nessi,” Richard Mafur of Britain’s New York Post said. “I am the most critical of people. But when I look at this, I think: Yes, there is something strange here. “

