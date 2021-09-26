The mysterious Nessie photographed by the Wildcamper with a drone

1/6 Beach scene at Loch Ness in Scotland. The outline of the object can be seen.

2/6 The outline looks like a dinosaur-like creature.





5/6 Richard Mavor is an adventurer who has his own YouTube channel, where he posted the material – thus involuntarily raising speculation.

6/6 Loch Ness, where Nessie is said to have been seen over and over again, is in the heart of Scotland.

A 54-year-old wild cart claims to have depicted Nessie, the legendary Loch Ness monster. Briton Richard Mafur accidentally took the photo while swimming on the shores of a Scottish lake.

“The last thing I want to do is file a claim with Nessi,” Richard Mafur of Britain’s New York Post said. “I am the most critical of people. But when I look at this, I think: Yes, there is something strange here. “

Mavor made the drone video recordings in August. Posted the article on his YouTube channel. Mafur told the Scottish newspaper that he only noticed the unusual contour in the water when users started commenting on the video “daily log”. A tall, slender and fleeting figure could be seen under the water’s surface. The creature’s outline appears to be twice as long as the mayor’s five-meter canoe.

People have wanted to see Nessie for centuries

At first I thought falling light and waves were playing a trick here. After taking a closer look at the material, he began to have doubts. “I had to go back and fast forward a few times”—and remembered he hadn’t seen any driftwood or other large objects in the water, Mavor told the newspaper.