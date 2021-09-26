The mysterious Nessie photographed by the Wildcamper with a drone

A 54-year-old wild cart claims to have depicted Nessie, the legendary Loch Ness monster. Briton Richard Mafur accidentally took the photo while swimming on the shores of a Scottish lake.
“The last thing I want to do is file a claim with Nessi,” Richard Mafur of Britain’s New York Post said. “I am the most critical of people. But when I look at this, I think: Yes, there is something strange here. “
Mavor made the drone video recordings in August. Posted the article on his YouTube channel. Mafur told the Scottish newspaper that he only noticed the unusual contour in the water when users started commenting on the video “daily log”. A tall, slender and fleeting figure could be seen under the water’s surface. The creature’s outline appears to be twice as long as the mayor’s five-meter canoe.
People have wanted to see Nessie for centuries
At first I thought falling light and waves were playing a trick here. After taking a closer look at the material, he began to have doubts. “I had to go back and fast forward a few times”—and remembered he hadn’t seen any driftwood or other large objects in the water, Mavor told the newspaper.
Reports of a mysterious monster in the depths of a lake in Scotland go back hundreds of years. Early claims were made in the 6th century. It is said to be a creature similar to a plesiosaur – a marine creature from the Mesozoic era that was dominated by dinosaurs, which ended about 66 million years ago. However, scientists and experts refer reports about the monster to the realm of superstition. The legend of Loch Ness is the main source of income for local tourism. (bag)
