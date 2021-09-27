World

Greece: 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Crete

September 27, 2021
Esmond Barker

    A 5.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Crete on Monday.

    The Greek island is very popular with vacationers.

The ground shook in Crete on Monday. According to reports, its strength was 5.8 degrees.

The earthquake rocked the coastal city of Heraklion shortly after 9 am (local time). Many people fled the buildings into the streets, TV images showed.

