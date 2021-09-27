Greece: 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Crete

The ground shook in Crete on Monday. According to reports, its strength was 5.8 degrees.
The earthquake rocked the coastal city of Heraklion shortly after 9 am (local time). Many people fled the buildings into the streets, TV images showed.
Those affected reported a “really loud earthquake” on Twitter. A woman writes: “We are awake now.” The water even spilled from the pool because the earthquake was so violent. “Everyone is now on the balcony. But we’re fine.”
bury people
Another vacationer on the Greek island also talks about his experiences. “I was having breakfast when the earthquake hit. I poured my orange juice.”
Greek newspaper To Proto Thema reported that three people were buried in collapsed houses. These are houses near the epicenter near the villages of Arkalochori and Patsideros.
A number of old houses in Crete have collapsed, and cracks have appeared in newer buildings. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 km southeast of the city of Heraklion.
Turkey’s southwestern coast was also affected. The earthquake was felt there, especially in Datca district, where people also took to the streets. At first there was no information about injuries or deaths there.
Reports that Turkish authorities issued a tsunami warning have not been confirmed. The Turkish newspaper, Hurriyet, reported on Monday morning that although the earthquake could be felt in the southwest of the country, there was no tsunami warning. (MAN/SDA)
are you there?
Are you in Crete by yourself? Send us your photo or video via WhatsApp or the upload button in the BLICK app.
There is a minimum of 25 francs per video reader posted.
Are you in Crete by yourself? Send us your photo or video via WhatsApp or the upload button in the BLICK app.
There is a minimum of 25 francs per video reader posted.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”