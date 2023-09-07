Germany vs Canada in World Cup semi-finals

German basketball players have reached their first World Cup semi-final in 21 years and are very close to their announced medal target. Germany defeated foreigners Latvia 81:79 in Manila on Wednesday and will now face top-seeded USA in the semifinals. The second semi-final pits Serbia against Canada. The North Americans beat Slovenia 100:89 on Tuesday after Serbia had already been promoted.

As the only unbeaten team in this World Cup, Germany will challenge the Olympic champions on Friday (2:40pm) and fight for their first World Cup final. Captain Dennis Schröder and Co. took on the Latvians, who earlier knocked out world champions Spain and vice-European champions France in front of 7,584 spectators. Returning Franz Wagner (16 points), his brother Moritz (12), and three-point specialist Andreas Obst (13) also impressed.

Canada, led by star player Luka Doncic, won the World Cup semifinal against the Slovenians. NBA professional Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points and several lead changes. We face Serbia on Friday (10:45 am). By eliminating the Slovenians, Germany also qualified early for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.