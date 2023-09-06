Canada wins heated World Cup battle: Superstar Doncic complains about head and neck

Canadian basketball players are in the semifinals of the World Cup. The road to get there is heated, with emotions running many times higher against Slovenia. Superstar Luka Doncic in particular is affected by this and needs an early shower. Canadians take advantage of what they lack.

Basketball superstar Luka Doncic, who was celebrated by fans at the FIFA World Cup in Manila, has bid an early farewell. While his Slovenian team was eliminated in the quarterfinals, the Dallas Mavericks playmaker was tossed off the floor in the fourth quarter because he persistently and vehemently complained to the referees. Doncic received two technical fouls and was ejected early. In the 89:100 (50:50) loss against co-favorite Canada, Doncic previously contributed 26 points and converted 8 of his 20 shots from the field.

On Thursday (2:30pm) Dancic and Co will meet Lithuania in the placement round. Meanwhile, the Canadians advance to the semifinals for the first time, where they face Serbia on Friday (10.45am, both MagentaSport). NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points) and RJ Barrett (24) stood out for the North Americans against Slovenia. The Slovenians had previously won against outsiders Venezuela, Georgia and Cape Verde in the group stage on the Japanese island of Okinawa, before knocking Australia out of the competition in the second round before suffering a resounding 71:100 defeat against the German nationals. Team.

Last year’s European Championships in Cologne and Berlin ended similarly for Danzig. His Slovenians lost 87:90 against outsiders Poland in the quarterfinals, and Doncic had to leave the game early with five personal fouls. “I played badly today. I let my team down and the whole country that supported us. It’s all on me,” admitted the star player. Dancy is one of the few European stars competing at the World Cup this summer. Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo and Serbian Nikola Jokic are out.