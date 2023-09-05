Canada vs Slovenia Tips, Predictions and Odds

Canada Slovenia Odds A bettor According to them, they estimate a nominal home team win factor of 1.30 times.

Some? Not necessarily, I’d expect a margin of at least 10 points – if only Slovenia could keep the pace for a while.

Because the Canadiens’ superiority in every position except where Luka Doncic operates should make a real difference in class on Wednesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillian Brooks have already proved decisive with 30 and 22 points against Spain. The Iberians defend better than Slovenia.

The mismatches at these two positions alone could clearly tip the game in favor of the Maple Leafs. The Slovenians in particular can’t really capitalize on the only real weakness in the Canadians’ game.

CAN head coach Jordi Fernandez relies on his starting five players to leave them on the floor longer than average.

Exactly, in my opinion, Dart Luquentes only scored three points in 27 minutes against Spain, while Nickel Alexander-Walker scored “at least” five points.

However, three other bench players were on the floor for less than five minutes each without a point.

However, the Slovenians will not be able to capitalize on any signs of fatigue in the Canadian S5 due to the addition of new bench players, as their own reserve is still of a low standard.