River in Canada obtains personal rights for the first time

The Muteshekau-shipu Alliance announced today that the Rivière Magpie has been recognized as a legal entity through two parallel decisions by the Innu Board of Ekuanitshit and the Minganie County Council (RCM). In doing so, the river is granted nine rights and potential protectors, and they are primarily responsible for ensuring that its rights are respected. This is the first case of its kind in Canada.

This declaration was made in cooperation with the International Observatory of Natural Rights (IORN) in Montreal, Canada, which developed the decisions in cooperation with the Alliance. The two decisions, which are more than ten pages long and full of references, are based on several legal foundations in Canadian and international law and are intended to ensure the river is protected.

This initiative is part of a global movement that is particularly active in New Zealand, the USA and Ecuador, which advocates for the rights of nature.

Rivière Magpie (Muteshekau-shipu in the Innu language) is a world known river with a length of approximately 300 km. The river is known worldwide for its white water rapids and expeditions. Above all, the famous magazine National Geographic He contributed to making it one of the ten best rivers in the world for white water rafting. River protection has received regional consensus, but a plan to designate it as a protected area has been thwarted for years by the state-owned electricity company, Hydro-Québec, due to the hydropower potential of the waterway.

“The recognition of nature’s rights is gaining support across the world, and Canada joins the movement today with this first cause,” said Yeni Vega Cardenas, President of IORN. “Riviere Magpie was an ideal test case thanks to the unanimous protection of him from all parties concerned and thanks to his international reputation.”

“People who live near the river will guard it from now on,” said Jean-Charles Petachu, president of the Equichet Inoue Council. “ The Innu of Ekuanitshit has always been Nitassinan’s keepers [der angestammten Heimat der Innu] It will continue to do so thanks to the recognition of Muteshekau-shipu rights. ”

“This honor helps protect River Magbe’s ecosystems and enables our local communities to introduce and maintain their recreational activities and habits,” said Luke Noel, Mingani County Governor.

Alain Branchwood, Managing Director of Société pour la Nature et les. “For us, it’s an opportunity to take matters into our own hands and not wait any longer for the approval of the Quebec government and Hydro-Quebec to protect this unique river.” Parks (Snap Quebec). “After our demand went unheeded with the government for a year, Riviere Magby is now protected as a legal person.”

The goal of the Muteshekau-shipu alliance is to better protect the Rivière Magpie and recognize her rights. To do so, it relies on the river’s importance to local and local communities, on its international reputation and on its extraordinary potential for leisure tourism. The founding members of the Muteshekau-shipu Alliance are the Ino Council of Ekuanitshit, Minganie County, SNAP Québec, and the Eaux-Vives Minganie Association.

