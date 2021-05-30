Germany, Canada and Latvia are now restricted

Lesdoyer: California. 1 minute

Before the German team continued its US clash on Monday (3:15 PM, Sport 1), there were four matches on the schedule for the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga on Sunday.

Switzerland has no problems worth noting in Group A. With the bottom of Belarus. Isgenossen won the match 6-0 (2-0, 2-0, 2-0). Joel Fermin (2), Christophe Berchi, Sven Andreugetto, Gregory Hoffmann and Fabrice Herzog scored the win. Goalkeeper Leonardo Ginoni can look forward to closing.

In the evening, Sweden scored a massive 3-1 (0-1, 1-0, 2-0) victory over Slovakia in its quarter-final battle. The High Tatras initially took the lead through Peter Cehlarik shortly before the first half, but Marcus Sörensen, Victor Olofsson and Isac Lundeström turned the match around. Sweden is now fourth with nine points, but the Czech Republic is just one point behind, with two games remaining. The group is led by the Swiss Triple Draw (12 points, 6 matches), the Russian Olympic Committee (5 matches) and Slovakia (6 matches).

at Group B. Canada 7: 1 (4: 0, 2: 1, 1: 0) tied Italy with Germany on points, but it played the worst goal difference and another match. The top scorers for the Maple Leaves were Andrew Mangiapan (2), Cole Perfetti, Troy Stitcher, Adam Henrique, Maxime Comtua and Brandon Perry. Angelo Messili scored the Italian consolation goal.

In the duel between Finland and host Latvia, the world champions won four seconds before the end of extra time with a goal from Anton Lundel with 3: 2 (1: 1, 1: 0, 0: 1, 1: 0) – from a German point of view an important goal, Because if Latvia got the second point, the landlords would have overtaken Germany in the table. Saku Mepinalanen and Aero Baakarinen scored for Finland and Martins Dzirkals scored the other two goals with Latvia.

So it’s still very exciting in this group: Finland (13 points) and USA (12, 5 games each) separated a little, followed by Kazakhstan (10, 6 games) in third place. Germany (9 points, 5 matches) in fourth place tops a hat-trick with equal points ahead of Canada and Latvia (both 6 games). Canada is playing its last group match against Finland. Germany will play the United States on Monday and Latvia at the end of the group stage on Tuesday.