The British Equestrian Federation has built a team around individual Olympic champions Ben Maher and Explosion W that could stand a good chance at Herning.

All countries can select their teams for the World Championships in Herning until Monday. Yesterday the British announced who was allowed to travel to Denmark in both categories. The squad for the World Show Jumping Championships consists of:

Scott Brash And Hello Jefferson , who had a great performance at the Aachen Grand Prix, where they finished second after three clear laps, beaten only by sensational winners Gerrit Nieberg and Penn. The duo competed at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, where they finished seventh in the individual event.

Harry Charles And Romeo, who were double nil at the Nations Cup in Aachen. In April, the duo put on a very good performance at the World Cup finals in Leipzig, finishing fourth in the final standings. 23-year-old Harry Charles Cascuo has been nominated with Blue after conceding zero and four penalties in two rounds of the Nations Cup in St Gallen.

Ben Maher And Explosion w She won the singles title at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Chesnut has competed in two five-star races this season, including a double-clear fourth at the Stockholm GCT and a second-round knockout at the Aachen Grand Prix to finish tenth. The pair finished second in the individual standings at the 2019 European Championships in Rotterdam. Ben Maher is named with the stallion Faldik HB, who finished the Nations Cup in Aachen with four points and has had several clear rounds in five-star Grands Prix this season.

Joseph (Joe) Stockdale And Cacharel, who competed in last year's European Championships in Riesenbeck. This season, the 22-year-old competed with his Holsteiner mare in five Star Nations Cups in Rome, St Gallen and Falsterbo, both of which ended in defeat.

Allocators John Whittaker And Unique du Francport.

Team boss De Lampard is “extremely excited about the team [sie] to Herning [hat].” “We are connected by our spirit and desire to win medals. Last time we were in Herning (Editor’s Note: European Show Jumping Championships 2013), we won team gold and individual silver and bronze, so we expect the same. The experience we have gained in the team alongside the youth gives us hope for a great future for British show jumping.

