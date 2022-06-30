GB Silverstone – Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher in Formula 1 weeks before the truth

Spending more time with wife and kids? Are you pushing your environmental plans forward? Or start studying engineering as planned before your Formula 1 career? Sebastian Cut has ample options for racing driver retirement.

Alone: ​​Former world champion Aston Martin’s team is doing everything to ensure his career continues for at least another year. Mick Schumacher, on the other hand, has yet to deliver on his contract extension with Haas at Classic in Silverstone (Sunday, 4pm on Live Ticker).

When asked if Aston Martin would also like to work with Cut in 2023, Mike Croke, captain of the “Sport Build” team, said: “For us, the contract extension with Sebastian is clearly planned. If he wants to, he’s in 2023. He’s driving to Aston Martin too. ”

Wanting to cut is very clear: Engage in the front instead of driving in the back. “When I started, I was not worried. But I’m not here to finish out the top 10,” the 34 – year – old recently said: “I want to win.”

Crack: “Need to upgrade car”

But with his AMR22 it was impossible. That’s why Aston Martin wants to speed up the car first, and then, in the second phase, especially into the negotiations – hoping they’ll get the best chances for Vettel’s yes word.

“The priority is clear at this point: we need to upgrade the car, because there is no point in negotiating a deal based on trust. We need to create facts, and then we’ve talk,” Crock said: “The last updates on Barcelona are a first step, but before we start negotiations. I want to show Sebastian more steps. ”

So the real weeks for cutting and shoemaker are coming.

Vettel defends Mick Schumacher: “You have to give him time”

Cutting and shoemaker weeks before the truth

“We will not negotiate before the summer holidays,” Haas captain Gunder Steiner said recently about the future of the son of world champion Michael Schumacher.

After the British Grand Prix, there are three more races (Austria, France and Hungary) in July before the Formula 1 holiday. By then, Schumacher should have earned the first championship points of his career.

The opportunities for that were already there. But sometimes Schumacher slipped, sometimes Haas Polit Pitch. Like last time in Canada, Schumacher started from sixth place, but then his Ferrari engine failed.

“Then one more time,” Schumacher said. Priority is already in Silverstone.

