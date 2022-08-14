Fred again.. destroys Boiler Room London

Fred again.. Currently one of the hottest musicians and creating one catchy tune after another. Recently he has been impressed with his Swedish Mafia Kolab and especially with his boiler room set. There you can expect over 60 minutes of energy, many IDs and a great atmosphere.

Fred again.. makes a great debut in Boiler Room

By 2019, Fred was again…a background producer for artists like Jax Jones, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, and Ed Sheeran. “Kyle (I Found You)” was the name of his first single and since then the Brit has been on everyone’s lips. In 2021, he hits a small hit with The Blessed Madonna and number “Marea (We Lost Dance)” and 2022 seems to be his year forever.

Fred Again.. not only produced the single “Calling On” at Swede House Mafia, but also directed their own collaboration with the Swedes: “Turn On The Lights Again…” It was called and it won’t be the last collaboration. But the Briton has not only been able to impress with his music this year – he has also caused quite a stir with his debut in Boiler Room.

The whole set is a masterpiece of production, DJ and just pure passion. Unique again..and the entire audience here delivers an experience that will captivate the listener, whether they are there or just listening from home. A new Swedish mafia collaboration can be heard in the first 20 seconds before continuing with Fred again… and singer Ray. As the group continues, Fred plays again.. four new tracks created in collaboration with Skrillex, new songs such as “Jungle” and “Lights Out” as well as several unreleased singles.

Image credit: Boiler Room via YouTube