WhatsApp works on avatars as profile pictures

The ability to set up an avatar to be used as a profile picture is in development on WhatsApp beta for Android. https://t.co/0m70rqCEwi

WhatsApp Avatars: Visible vanity is all the rage

Avatars are very popular on various platforms and are increasingly used in communication and self-expression. Snapchat, for example, relied on Bitmojis early on. According to this example TikTok also developed its own avatars a few months ago, which users of the entertainment app can now use. On Twitter, on the other hand, Snapchat Bitmojis should be able to be used directly as an account’s profile picture. till then SMS is currently working.

Meta, in turn, is already a step ahead and Allows for the first users on InstagramTo replace their profile picture with the avatar integration. The social group has also introduced avatars for the WhatsApp messaging app. previously We reported this at the end of JuneVideo calling avatars must be entered into the app – a beta version of this feature is already running. Now WhatsApp experts are reporting from WABetaInfo On her own blog About function to be able to set avatars as profile pictures. The researchers discovered the feature in a beta testing phase on Android. This allows uploading and editing of the avatar. Additionally, users can then set the background color that should form the basis of the visual avatar in the app’s ad.

Screenshot of avatar integration as profile picture on WhatsApp, © WABetaInfo

According to WABetaInfo, the functionality should also be available for beta versions on iOS and on the web. However, since it is still in an early development stage, its official publication cannot be expected.