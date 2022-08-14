Here are new tracks from the DLC Pass – finally with Waluigi Pinball

to: Daniel Neubert

split, rip

New tracks are finally back in Mario Kart 8, with Wave 2 of the Booster Track Pass. Finally, one of the best tracks of all time returns.

Update from 08/04/2022: Today the traffic light is green! Fresh asphalt has opened, new tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been released. Anyone looking at the Nintendo eShop now should be put off, because Wave 2 of the Enhanced Road Pass has yet to be activated. DLC Pack Tracks will celebrate its release later today, you can read more about it in our article at Release time for new tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Update from 07/28/2022: The leak may have gone wrong for this week’s release, but Nintendo finally made it. The developer and publisher released a new Booster Course Pass video on YouTube today, revealing new tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Release date already set: new courses will be available on August 4, 2022.

These paths are included: A total of eight tracks have recently been added to Mario Kart 8. One is completely new, and the others are from previous installments in the series, such as Mario Kart 64, Mario Kart DS, and the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. These eight tracks will be available on the Kart Racer on August 4th:

Sky High Sundae (New)

Calamari Desert (N64)

Mario Arena 3 (SNES)

Mushroom Strait (WII)

Sydney Sprint (MK Tour)

Waluigi Pinball (DS)

Snow Land (GBA)

New York Minute (MK Tour)

Two true fans are turned on in the new DLC for Mario Kart 8. Mushroom Gorge is a completely iconic track from Mario Kart Wii and it caused big eyes at the time with crazy shortcuts in its sprint. In addition, the track with its many jumps over giant mushrooms is a great pleasure. But the most important thing is the return of Waluigi Pinball. Not only did the track have a great design in the original Nintendo DS, but it’s still one of the best tracks in Mario Kart history.

Mario Kart 8: New tracks this week? Leak announces the release of DLC

First report from 07/20/2020: Kyoto, Japan – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch Absolute hit. With more than 50 million units sold, the title is still on top Pokemon One of Nintendo’s bestselling hybrid console games. Although the title originally appeared for WiiU in 2014, it didn’t sell well until Switch. It’s been eight years since the original game was released. However, it took until March of this year before new roads were finally added with the Enhanced Road Pass. However, it was not known when the next update with the new 8 cycles would appear. At least for now.

game name Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Release April 29, 2017 Publishers nintendo Developer Nintendo EAD a program Nintendo Switch Type arcade racing game

Mario Kart 8: The new roads can’t be long in the future

When are the new DLC tracks coming out? Since the release of the first DLC tournaments in March, things have been fairly quiet about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, Nintendo previously stated that it wants to roll out all 48 new routes in individual updates by the end of 2023. Revealing the new courses won’t be long in coming. Now new information has emerged that should narrow down the release date.

Where does the information come from? The DLC was promoted in an official advertisement for the Japanese store “7-11”, which was filmed. However, this was published in March, which is why it seemed suspicious that Nintendo would turn to expensive ads again for such a short time. Additionally, the ad is supposed to disappear again on July 17th. So fans are speculating about an announcement.

A rumor has spread on Twitter that the new Mario Kart tracks are set to be announced later this week. Specifically, it was talked about Wednesday, July 20 at 3:00 PM. However, no announcement has been made yet. If anything changes, this article will be updated regularly.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets new tracks © Nintendo

Mario Kart 8: The first wave of new songs came out in March

How were the previous tracks received? Even if fans were happy with the new courses, the first tracks were not only well received. In fact, some of the circuits are from Mario Kart Tour, the mobile game for smartphones, whose tracks are less detailed, elaborate and creative.

The clear qualitative difference between the design of the original Mario Kart 8 tracks and the courses introduced later via DLC was clearly visible. However, the new courses are paid bonus content. For around €25, the game will be expanded to include 48 new tracks. A user on TikTok recently took it very seriously. Without further ado, prepare for him MX-5 to Mario Kart Mazda And the sports car gave the Nintendo Wii steering wheel, 24auto.de reported.

Some fans were upset that roads from the free game “Mario Kart Tour”, supposedly produced “cheaper”, were again sold for money. However, the new tracks are an important content update. In the end, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has 96 ramps that you can make life difficult for your friends with bananas and blue tanks. what’s new Courses with DLC in Mario Kart 8 have found their way so farWe tell you in our overview.