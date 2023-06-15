Formula 1: Boss hails Mick Schumacher: “valuable member of team”

Status: 06/15/2023 04:24 am

Before the Formula 1 race in Canada, Mick Schumacher was allowed to test the Silver Arrow on the track for the first time. His boss is more than happy to take on the role of Mercedes reserve driver.

In his role as Formula 1 reserve driver at Mercedes, Mick Schumacher has been collecting diligence points from team principal Toto Wolff. “Mick has already become a valuable member of the team,” Wolff said ahead of the weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix. The Austrian referred to Schumacher’s work in the team’s racing simulator. Wolff assured that the 24-year-old’s work was “effective in improving our lap times”.

Two regular Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, openly emphasized Schumacher’s role in raising the Silver Arrows after finishing second and third in the race in Barcelona. Hamilton said the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher “did a great job” that helped the team “go in the right direction”. Russell praised Schumacher and the simulator team for working past midnight to set up the cars ahead of qualifying in Barcelona.

After two years as a regular driver for Haas, Schumacher’s contract with the American team was not renewed. So, the young star signed up with Mercedes as a test and reserve driver. Most recently, he drove the new Silver Arrow around the racetrack for the first time during tire testing for manufacturer Pirelli in Barcelona. “This experience will definitely help me in my role. I now have a better understanding of what to look out for and what to work on,” Schumacher said.