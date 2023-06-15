Formula 1 Photos Canadian GP 2023: Pictures Thursday

Formula 1 teams usually play comfortably on the Thursday before the Grand Prix. Cars are assembled in silence. Drivers allow engineers to update. Then most drivers head out for their first leisurely tour of the track.

However, there was not much peace in Montreal on Thursday (June 15). 24 hours before the first practice sessions, thousands of Formula 1 fans flocked to the race track. From the subway station at the 1967 Expo site, an endless line of people made their way to the Grand Prix facility on Ile Notre-Dame.

Everyone had the same goal – the pit lane. The massive Grand Prix fever of hardcore fans isn’t the only reason for the huge rush. Free admission on Thursday must have prompted some curious casual visitors to make long walks and queues.



© ams

Yuki Tsunoda briefly fell to the ground during a hockey match, but then got up quickly.

Hockey game in Alpha Taurie

With no action on the track, the teams at least tried to give fans a small glimpse. At Alpha Tauri, small hockey goals were set up directly in front of the garage. In two-man teams, Yuki Tsunoda and Nick de Vries battled their teammates. The full commitment was already given on Thursday. Fortunately, despite the minor falls, all involved were unhurt.

As always, the crowd was huge in front of the Ferrari pits. When Charles Leclerc greeted his mechanics in the morning, the fan community erupted in cheers. The cries did not go unheard. The pilot allowed himself to be coerced into signing a few autographs. However, the Monagas could not fulfill all wishes.

Here are some pictures from the Formula 1 party on Thursday. Of course, as usual, there are some technical details from racing cars that are only half built.

