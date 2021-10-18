Duchess Kate and Prince William: They’ve made it official

You can find out in detail the exciting news that the royal couple had to announce last Sunday in the article …

Looking for the best Amazon deals? We found it for you and tell you which are the favorites that you can not miss! 🛍

Prince William and Duchess Kate are a true role model for the royal family – So they always appear professional in their public appearance and collect some sympathy points in their own authentic style. In addition to their royal duties and responsibilities as parents Both are always committed to a good cause And use their role to make a difference. In this context, Prince William launched a very special heart project, the “Earthshot Award”, which was awarded for the first time last Sunday.. The two appeared glamorously on the green carpet, with the Duke of Cambridge donning a green velvet jacket, instantly reminiscent of James Bond, while his wife caught attention in a delicate lilac Alexander McQueen dress. During the event, they finally made it official and announced the news everyone had been waiting for…

These are the daily updated Amazon deals:

The Earthshot Prize is used to create new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and the world’s most pressing challenges, and to find solutions for the future. At the awards ceremony held yesterday at Alexandra Palace in London, Prince William honored the first winner and also announced where the next award will be awarded: “I am pleased to announce that the Earthshot Award will go to the United States in 2022.”And Such a family man. The royal couple will be traveling to the USA for this important occasion next year. The last time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in New York was in 2014. “I hope you’ll agree that London and the UK put in a great show in our first year, so in year two we need to hand the baton to a country whose leadership is crucial to all five Earthshots. What’s better than doing it in the country that inspired Moonshot all those years ago”And William explained as well. Kate has also already provided the first indication of America’s trip plans, Because yesterday evening, she chose the same dress that she wore on her first visit to the United States of America in 2011 in Los Angeles. ✨

More hot stories: