Forget Xbox Series X restocking: This is the best time to purchase a console

The Xbox X Series It’s here – if you can find one. However, if you’ve got it wrong with your attempts to find Microsoft’s next-generation console, I have some good news: You don’t really need one yet . Since the Xbox Series X plays the same games as the Xbox One (or a good gaming PC), you can safely wait until next year, and finish the backlog in the meantime.

However, if the time isn’t right now to buy the Xbox Series X, then when will it be – if it’s ever time? While it is relatively easy to answer this question for PS5 (“When more exclusive games emerge”), it’s hard to do with the Xbox Series X. This is because the X Series is just one component of Microsoft’s larger gaming ecosystem, not necessarily the focal point.

The truth is, when you buy the Xbox Series X it’s pretty random, since you’ll have access to most of the same games on the console you currently own – and soon, you won’t need a gaming system at all.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X games and the Xbox ecosystem

The Xbox Series X is one place to play Microsoft’s latest and greatest games. But for now, so are the Xbox One and PC. Instead of exclusive titles, Series X launched with a list 30 “enhanced” games , from Gears 5 to me Yakuza: Like a dragon . Some of these games are from Microsoft’s first party studios; Others are from third-party developers. But the common thread is that each of them can be played on Xbox One, and most of them can also be played on a PC, or even PS4 or PS5.

There’s no denying that enhanced games look (and sometimes play) better on the Xbox Series X. But more beautiful graphics alone aren’t reason enough to run out of and upgrade your system, especially if you already have a 4K capable Xbox One X. .

Moreover, if you already have a high-end gaming PC, there is really little reason to get the Xbox Series X at all. Microsoft is committed to releasing all of its exclusive games on both Xbox and PC in the future. Although Series X is a solid system, you can actually build something stronger, especially if you get a new graphics card from RTX 3000 Series by Nvidia or AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 lineup .

However, the fact of the matter is that you don’t have to buy single Xbox games at all. Thanks to the ever-expanding Xbox Game Pass, you can download over a hundred games – including every first-party game from Microsoft, on release day – for a flat monthly fee.

What’s more: If you make $ 15 a month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate , You are not limited to downloading games for powerful consoles or computers; You can also broadcast games directly to Android phones and tablets. This functionality is still in beta, but next year Microsoft will expand it to Both iOS and web browsers .

The Web Browsers part is especially important, because it means you’ll be able to play Xbox games on a full-size computer screen, even if all of your PC only has enough processing power to run Chrome. We can’t say how well this feature might work at first, or how long it will be in beta, but that basically means the Xbox Series X could eventually become a completely optional part of the Xbox experience.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Xbox Series X price and other factors

Granted, Xbox Game Pass is only one part of what the Xbox Series X has to offer, and it’s not particularly helpful for players who prefer to buy selective titles. But it reinforces the idea that Microsoft wants you to buy the Series X whenever you want – if you buy one at all. Once Game Pass broadcasts reach web and iOS browsers, anyone with a connected gadget can access a large portion of the Xbox library.

As such, the Xbox Series X will primarily appeal to mainstream gamers with 4K HDR TVs, who prefer living room games over a PC corner. And judging by how fast the Xbox Series X sells with each new restocking, they’re perfectly happy to pay $ 500 for the franchise. Since I don’t think Xbox Series X will see any price drops in the next year, it’s not worth delaying purchasing the Xbox Series X to save money.

It’s also worth considering when the Xbox Series X will have some exciting exclusive games, like Infinite aura And the Myth 4 And the Hellblade II: The Saga of Senoa And the I acknowledge . Many of these games don’t have difficult release dates, though, which means your guess is as good as mine when the Xbox Series X goes from “good thing” to “indispensable.”

Furthermore, I am not aware of any major feature updates Microsoft has planned for the Xbox Series X. So the overall experience is unlikely to be much better at the end of 2021 than it was at the end of 2020. For better or worse, Xbox looks like The Series X is a more consistent console than the PS5, meaning you can pretty much buy it at any time.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Outlook: When to buy Xbox Series X.

At the risk of giving an answer, if you want an Xbox Series X you should buy it whenever you find one. And if you don’t want one badly, you may not need one for long, if any. The games you want to play will be available on other systems, via other methods other than just buying them one by one. The X Series is a useful, but not a necessary, component of the wider Xbox ecosystem.

As easy as it will be to find Xbox Series X consoles, that’s anyone’s guess. Historically, if a console launched in November, its stock would stabilize somewhere between late January and late March. Suppose “February 2021” would be a good time to pick one. You might not be able to play any real exclusive titles, but at least you’ll be playing the games you already own with super cool graphics and performance.