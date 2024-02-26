Forget Tomorrow World Tour: American star Justin Timberlake is coming to Germany in the summer

Justin Timberlake's big tour, “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” will also make a stop in Germany. The star will appear on stage in four major cities next summer. Tickets for the shows will be available from March 1.

American star Justin Timberlake (43 years old) will take to the stage in Germany four times in the summer of 2024. As announced by the concert promoter Live Nation, the musician will also make stops in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Hamburg for his major shows as part of “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” His tour begins in May in Vancouver, Canada. Several concerts in North America followed, including in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. On June 26, Timberlake will move to Europe, performing in Krakow, Poland.

Germany's matches will be held on June 30 at the OberArena in Berlin, on August 31 at the Olympiahalle in Munich, on August 25 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, and on September 4 at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg. Other European stops include Antwerp, Birmingham, Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Lyon. From the beginning of October, Justin Timberlake will return to North America and continue his tour there. His last scheduled appearance so far is Dec. 16 in Indianapolis.

Tickets for the Germany dates are available from 1 March

In total, the tour includes 67 shows from April to December. According to organizers, 22 concerts in North America have already been sold out. Public pre-sales for the German dates begin on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. on the singer's official homepage, justintimberlake.com.

The singer's sixth studio album titled “Everything I Thought It Was” will be released on March 15. The song “Selfish” was released last month. The song “Drown” will also be released on Friday, February 23rd. In addition to his solo career, Timberlake confirmed at the end of January that he was also in the studio with his former *NSYNC bandmates and announced that there might be “a little something” from the boy band again soon.





