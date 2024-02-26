Forget Tomorrow World Tour: American star Justin Timberlake is coming to Germany in the summer

Justin Timberlake's big tour, “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” will also make a stop in Germany. The star will appear on stage in four major cities next summer. Tickets for the shows will be available from March 1.
American star Justin Timberlake (43 years old) will take to the stage in Germany four times in the summer of 2024. As announced by the concert promoter Live Nation, the musician will also make stops in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Hamburg for his major shows as part of “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” His tour begins in May in Vancouver, Canada. Several concerts in North America followed, including in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. On June 26, Timberlake will move to Europe, performing in Krakow, Poland.
