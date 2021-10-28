Football: Strong opponents from EM guaranteed for ÖFB . women

The third pot also includes Denmark, Belgium and Switzerland, which Foreman’s team in the Championship in England (July 6-31, 2022) can only meet in the quarter-finals at the earliest. This does not apply to the host nation (pot one) and Northern Ireland (pot four), which could lead to a reunion with the World Cup qualifying group competitors. “It is unusual to see two opponents now playing in the European Championship. This shows that our group in the World Cup qualifiers is not that easy,” Foreman said.

She does not want England and Northern Ireland to be in the group again. It will be easier to prepare, but it will not be attractive. “It would be good for me to have other opponents because that’s more exciting,” said the 41-year-old. Above all, she will be happy with a duel with Germany. “That would be pretty cool from the headline,” Foreman said.

Geba / Michael Mendel



“We must keep our football fairy tale in mind”

In terms of playing power, the teams in Pot One – there are also defending champions Holland and France – will be similarly strong. “The Netherlands has an excellent storm, it’s very difficult to defend with (Vivien, note) Midema, and we saw how strong France is in the European Championship qualifiers,” Foreman said.

Last year they beat the French 0-0 in Wiener Neustadt and then lost 3-0 away. Previously, they won 1-1 in the second group match of the European Championship in 2017. “No matter who we match, we always have to keep the fantasy football story in our minds, be aware that we can surprise such opponents. But in the end we are the underdogs.”

Foreman looks forward to the duel against England

Austria has yet to meet England in the current World Cup qualifiers, so the first away game will not be on the program until November 27. “We’ll see how we fight them,” Foreman said. The second bowl may lead to a reunion with Spain. The Spaniards surprisingly failed in the European Championship quarter-final against Austria in 2017, but later responded with two successes in qualifying for the 2019 World Cup (0:4, 0:1). Sweden, Norway and Italy were also represented in the second pot.

“Old friends” are also represented in the fourth bowl. Iceland was opponents for the European Championship in 2017, and Finland is a qualified opponent for the 2019 World Cup. Russia completes the weakest gathering. Foreman remained in Great Britain, with team manager Isabel Hochstuger and press spokesperson Kevin Bell, and traveled directly from Belfast to Manchester. There, after the draw, negotiations will take place with different teams regarding EM preparatory matches.

Draw for the European Women’s Championship in Manchester:

Tier 1: England (host country), Netherlands (holders), Germany, France

Level Two: Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy

Pot 3: Austriadenmark, belgium, switzerland

Fourth level: Iceland, Russia, Finland and Northern Ireland