Group draw in Manchester – Women’s national team meets defending champions Netherlands in EM 2022 – Sports

The opponents of the Swiss women’s national team at EM 2022 are the Netherlands, Sweden and Russia.

Initially, Switzerland will meet the Russians on the 9th of July.

The tournament will take place in England from 6 to 31 July.

It is now known who will meet the Swiss women’s team next year in the European Championship finals. In the draw in Manchester, coach Nielsen Nielsen’s team signed the defending champions Netherlands, Sweden and Russia as competitors. Switzerland was in third place.

Initially, the women’s national team will compete against Russia on July 9, 2022 (Pot 4). This game, which takes place west of Manchester in Lee, will indeed have a leading character for the Swiss woman. Other meetings take place on 13 and 17 July in Sheffield. The number one contender is Sweden, European champions since 1984. In the end, Switzerland will play the vice world champion, the group’s favorite, the Netherlands.

Groups at the 2022 European Women’s Championship group 1 group 2 Group 3 group 4 bowl 1 England Germany Holland France bowl 2 Norway Spain Sweden Italy 3 . pot Austria Denmark Switzerland Belgium 4 . bowl northern Ireland Finland Russia Island

16 EM participants fight in four groups of four for eight quarter-final tickets. The first and second teams in each group reach the knockout stage. The opening match is scheduled to take place in Manchester on 6 July. The final will be played on July 31 at Wembley Stadium, London.

Swiss Dramatic Qualification

The Swiss reached the top 16 tournament after a dramatic qualification. Because of 0:4 in the last group game against Belgium, Nielsen missed a direct qualification and had to turn through a volley.

There they played 1:1 away against the Czech Republic in April 2021, before the second leg in Thun also ended with the same score. When it was time for the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Gael Tahlmann advanced to become the Swiss champion after two penalties saved.

The third major championship

This is the third time the Swiss have participated in a major tournament. In 2015, they advanced to the Round of 16 in the World Cup in Canada. 2017 meant the preliminary round at EM in the Netherlands. Both times the coach was called Martina Voss Tecklenburg.