Football: Messi scores a record goal in a friendly match

In front of 68,000 enthusiastic spectators at the sold-out Arbeiterstadion, Germany’s Pezzella (68′) headed the ball in from Rodrigo de Paul. Argentina defeated Australia, as it did in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar in December, when Messi also scored in a 2-1 win to give them a 1-0 lead.

In Beijing, the “gaucho” enjoyed a household edge. “I don’t see one yellow shirt,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said. “I just hope Lionel Messi gets a share of the shirt sales because I’ve never seen so many Argentina number 10 shirts in my life.”

From China, the Argentines travel to Jakarta where they will play a friendly match against Indonesia on Monday. This is the last official confrontation of the world champion before qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi and Co. will meet Ecuador and Bolivia there in September.