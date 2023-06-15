sport

Football: Messi scores a record goal in a friendly match

June 15, 2023
Eileen Curry

soccer

World champions Argentina, led by superstar Lionel Messi, have won their first two friendlies on a trip to Asia. The captain, who turns 36 next week, scored South America’s first goal in a 2-0 (1-0) win over Australia in Beijing on Thursday with a left-footed volley. Messi’s 103rd goal for Argentina after just 79 seconds was the fastest of his team’s career.

In front of 68,000 enthusiastic spectators at the sold-out Arbeiterstadion, Germany’s Pezzella (68′) headed the ball in from Rodrigo de Paul. Argentina defeated Australia, as it did in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar in December, when Messi also scored in a 2-1 win to give them a 1-0 lead.

In Beijing, the “gaucho” enjoyed a household edge. “I don’t see one yellow shirt,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said. “I just hope Lionel Messi gets a share of the shirt sales because I’ve never seen so many Argentina number 10 shirts in my life.”

Messi gave Argentina the lead after just 79 seconds

From China, the Argentines travel to Jakarta where they will play a friendly match against Indonesia on Monday. This is the last official confrontation of the world champion before qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi and Co. will meet Ecuador and Bolivia there in September.

