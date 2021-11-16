Davis Cup Innsbruck Final: Schedule, Players, TV Times – Sports Mix

Innsbruck is one of three venues for this year’s Davis Cup Final.
There will be three internationals from Groups C and F as well as the quarter-finals. Hosts Austria will meet Serbia led by Novak Djokovic in Group F (November 26, 4pm, LIVE-tape and on ServusTV) as well as in Germany (November 28, 4pm).
In Group C, France, Great Britain and the Czech Republic meet. Group winners play on November 30th. for one of four places in the semi-finals. The matches of these two groups are held in the 7,000-seat Olympic Hall of Innsbruck.
Like the six group winners, the best runner-up from the six groups also reached the quarter-finals.
The schedule for the Davis Cup Final in Innsbruck:
Thursday (November 25):
4pm: France – Czech Republic (live on ServusTV)
Friday (26):
4pm: Serbia – Austria (on ServusTV until 6pm and also live on ServusTV)
Saturday (27):
10.00: France – Great Britain (live on ServusTV)
16:00: Serbia – Germany (live on ServusTV)
Sunday (28):
10.00: Great Britain – Czech Republic (live on ServusTV)
16:00: Germany – Austria (live on ServusTV)
Tuesday (30):
Winner Group C – Winner Group F (live on ServusTV)
At the same time in Turin in groups D and E and in Madrid in groups A and B, twelve more teams will meet. The winners of Groups D and E will also play for the semi-final place in Turin (29.11).
However, the main place is Madrid, where you will play another quarter-finalist. In addition to the six group winners, the two best runners-up will qualify. The semi-finals (3/4 December) and the final will take place on 5 December (4:00 pm) in Madrid.
Players and Teams:
Austria
Dennis Novak
Yuri Rodionov
Gerald Melzer
Oliver Marach
Philip Oswald
Germany
Jean-Lennard Struff
Dominic Kupfer
Peter Gojowczyk
Kevin Krawetz
Tim Poetz
Serbia
Novak Djokovic
Filip Krajinovic
Dusan Lajovic
Laszlo Djerry
Miomir Kikmanovic
France
Richard Gasquet
Pierre Hughes Herbert
Ugo Humbert
Nicola Mahout
Arthur Rinderknecht
Czech Republic
Jerry Wesley
thomas problem
Zdenek Kolar
Jerry Lechka
Lucas Rusol
Great Britain
Cameron Norrie
Daniel Evans
Joe Salisbury
Neil Skopsky
Text: © LAOLA1.at
to the top » comments..
User comments do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the LAOLA1 Editorial Team. LAOLA1 reserves the right to delete comments without giving reasons, especially if they violate the rules of criminal or civil law, are against public morals or otherwise conflict with the reputation of LAOLA1. In this context we refer specifically to our Terms of Use. In such cases, the user cannot confirm any claims. Sportradar Media Services GmbH also reserves the right to assert claims for damages and to report violations of criminal law.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”