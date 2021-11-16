Davis Cup Innsbruck Final: Schedule, Players, TV Times – Sports Mix

Innsbruck is one of three venues for this year’s Davis Cup Final.

There will be three internationals from Groups C and F as well as the quarter-finals. Hosts Austria will meet Serbia led by Novak Djokovic in Group F (November 26, 4pm, LIVE-tape and on ServusTV) as well as in Germany (November 28, 4pm).

In Group C, France, Great Britain and the Czech Republic meet. Group winners play on November 30th. for one of four places in the semi-finals. The matches of these two groups are held in the 7,000-seat Olympic Hall of Innsbruck.

Like the six group winners, the best runner-up from the six groups also reached the quarter-finals.

The schedule for the Davis Cup Final in Innsbruck:

Thursday (November 25):

4pm: France – Czech Republic (live on ServusTV)

Friday (26):

4pm: Serbia – Austria (on ServusTV until 6pm and also live on ServusTV)

Saturday (27):

10.00: France – Great Britain (live on ServusTV)

16:00: Serbia – Germany (live on ServusTV)

Sunday (28):

10.00: Great Britain – Czech Republic (live on ServusTV)

16:00: Germany – Austria (live on ServusTV)

Tuesday (30):

Winner Group C – Winner Group F (live on ServusTV)

At the same time in Turin in groups D and E and in Madrid in groups A and B, twelve more teams will meet. The winners of Groups D and E will also play for the semi-final place in Turin (29.11).

However, the main place is Madrid, where you will play another quarter-finalist. In addition to the six group winners, the two best runners-up will qualify. The semi-finals (3/4 December) and the final will take place on 5 December (4:00 pm) in Madrid.

Players and Teams:

Austria

Dennis Novak

Yuri Rodionov

Gerald Melzer

Oliver Marach

Philip Oswald

Germany

Jean-Lennard Struff

Dominic Kupfer

Peter Gojowczyk

Kevin Krawetz

Tim Poetz

Serbia

Novak Djokovic

Filip Krajinovic

Dusan Lajovic

Laszlo Djerry

Miomir Kikmanovic

France

Richard Gasquet

Pierre Hughes Herbert

Ugo Humbert

Nicola Mahout

Arthur Rinderknecht

Czech Republic

Jerry Wesley

thomas problem

Zdenek Kolar

Jerry Lechka

Lucas Rusol

Great Britain

Cameron Norrie

Daniel Evans

Joe Salisbury

Neil Skopsky





