December 15, 2023

Firmware Updates for Sony Lenses – DOCMA

Gilbert Cox December 15, 2023 1 min read

In order to keep up with the high continuous shooting rate of the Sony Alpha 9III announced in January 2024, some Sony lenses require a firmware update. After the updates, the lenses will be able to handle a continuous shooting rate of up to 120 fps with AF/AE tracking. New firmware versions, some of which contain further improvements, are already available to download for 6 lenses on Sony’s support website. You can find them in the following links:

FE 20-70mm F4 G, Firmware 02

FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II, Firmware 02

FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II, Firmware 04
Other innovations: Improved autofocus, improved image stabilization performance when used with the ILCE-7RM5, and better operational stability

FE 70-200mm F4 Macro G OSS II, Firmware 02

FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS, Firmware 04
(Update has been temporarily withdrawn due to a later error)

FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 OSS, Firmware 03
Other innovations: Improved image stabilization performance when used with the ILCE-7RM5, and better operational stability

